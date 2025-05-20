Home / India News / At least 6 killed in car-bus collision in West Bengal's Nadia district

At least 6 killed in car-bus collision in West Bengal's Nadia district

The accident occurred around 7 am on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway near Kanthalia area

Accident, road accident
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the Krishnanagar Police district officer said. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least six people were killed in a collision between a car and a bus in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 7 am on the Krishnanagar-Karimpur state highway near Kanthalia area after the four-wheeler with six people on board collided head-on with the bus, a senior officer said.

All the deceased were occupants of the car, he said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the Krishnanagar Police district officer said.

"The private car was going from Krishnagar to Kolkata when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision was such that the private car got mangled," the officer said.

Cutters were used to bring out the bodies from the mangled car, he said, adding that an investigation was initiated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Who was M R Srinivasan, the man behind India's nuclear power programme?

Three dead after wall collapses amid heavy rain in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

New 60-km rapid rail route proposed to link Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida

Waqf case: Centre urges SC to limit hearing to 3 issues for interim orders

LIVE news updates: Monsoon likely to reach Kerala in 4-5 days, says IMD

Topics :West Bengalroad accidentRoad Accidents

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story