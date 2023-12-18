PM Modi to inaugurate 402 km section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

In line with the government's commitment to strengthen the logistics sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 402 km-long stretch of the new Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) on Monday.

The inauguration of the New Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction segment is a crucial part of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. Built at a cost of Rs 10,903 crores, this section is situated on the Delhi-Howrah rail route, passing through districts such as Chandauli, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh.

It encompasses a total of 12 stations, including six junction stations and six crossing stations.

The corridor connects the coal fields of Jharkhand and West Bengal, such as Eastern Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited and Northern Coalfields Limited, to power plants in Northern India.

With freight trains operating at speeds of up to 100 km/h on this corridor, the rapid supply of coal to power plants has led to reduced logistic costs and time. Additionally, the transportation of essential goods, including iron and steel, has become more efficient.

The commissioning of this segment has not only eased the pressure on the Delhi-Howrah main line but has also facilitated the swift and smooth operation of trains on the freight corridor. This has allowed for the introduction of additional passenger train services on the Delhi-Howrah main line.

The vicinity of New Kanpur Junction will witness the development of a multimodal logistics park, providing efficient cargo transportation facilities and creating new employment opportunities in the region.

The completion of this project has not only improved the transportation of goods in the region but has also boosted economic and commercial activities. This has resulted in new job opportunities for the youth in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, MSMEs, and handicrafts.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is a testament to the government's commitment to modernising infrastructure and fostering economic growth across the country.

It is notable that, considered the engine of India's progress, Indian Railways, under the vision of Prime Minister Modi for a robust and prosperous India, continues to contribute significantly to the nation's economic development.

The creation of dedicated freight corridors, both eastern and western, facilitates the smooth transportation of goods across the country, fostering economic growth.