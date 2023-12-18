Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate 402 km section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

PM Modi to inaugurate 402 km section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is a testament to the government's commitment to modernising infrastructure and fostering economic growth across the country

The corridor connects the coal fields of Jharkhand and West Bengal, such as Eastern Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited and Northern Coalfields Limited, to power plants in Northern India | File image
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

In line with the government's commitment to strengthen the logistics sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the 402 km-long stretch of the new Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) on Monday.

The inauguration of the New Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction to New Bhaupur Junction segment is a crucial part of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor. Built at a cost of Rs 10,903 crores, this section is situated on the Delhi-Howrah rail route, passing through districts such as Chandauli, Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It encompasses a total of 12 stations, including six junction stations and six crossing stations.

The corridor connects the coal fields of Jharkhand and West Bengal, such as Eastern Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited, Bharat Coking Coal Limited and Northern Coalfields Limited, to power plants in Northern India.

With freight trains operating at speeds of up to 100 km/h on this corridor, the rapid supply of coal to power plants has led to reduced logistic costs and time. Additionally, the transportation of essential goods, including iron and steel, has become more efficient.

The commissioning of this segment has not only eased the pressure on the Delhi-Howrah main line but has also facilitated the swift and smooth operation of trains on the freight corridor. This has allowed for the introduction of additional passenger train services on the Delhi-Howrah main line.

The vicinity of New Kanpur Junction will witness the development of a multimodal logistics park, providing efficient cargo transportation facilities and creating new employment opportunities in the region.

The completion of this project has not only improved the transportation of goods in the region but has also boosted economic and commercial activities. This has resulted in new job opportunities for the youth in sectors such as agriculture, food processing, MSMEs, and handicrafts.

The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is a testament to the government's commitment to modernising infrastructure and fostering economic growth across the country.

It is notable that, considered the engine of India's progress, Indian Railways, under the vision of Prime Minister Modi for a robust and prosperous India, continues to contribute significantly to the nation's economic development.

The creation of dedicated freight corridors, both eastern and western, facilitates the smooth transportation of goods across the country, fostering economic growth.

Also Read

Govt completes Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor, ops begin Nov 1

TMS Ep548: Delhi-Meerut RRTS, freight corridor, media stocks, EV batteries

PM dedicates 77-km Western Dedicated Freight Corridor section to nation

Centre looks to meet freight corridor cost escalation from its own pockets

India-Middle East-Europe economic corridor launched at Delhi G20 Summit

Oppn MPs move notices in LS, seek discussion on Parliament security breach

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' on Monday as minimum temperature dips

India needs to address issues like malnutrition to become developed: Rajan

PM should speak in Parliament on security breach issue: Adhir Chowdhury

JSW chief Sajjan Jindal denies allegations of rape, calls them 'baseless'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiEastern Freight Corridorlogistics

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story