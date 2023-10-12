PM Modi to inaugurate 9th Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Delhi on Oct 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in New Delhi on October 13 (Friday), the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the summit is being hosted at Yashobhoomi by the Parliament of India under the broader framework of India's G20 Presidency.

In line with the theme of India's G20 Presidency, the theme of the 9th P20 Summit is "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future."

The event will be attended by Speakers of Parliaments of G20 members and invitee countries. The Pan-African Parliament will take part in the P20 Summit for the first time after the African Union became a member of G20 at the New Delhi G20 Leaders' Summit on September 9-10, 2023.

The thematic sessions during this P20 Summit will focus on the following four subjects - Transformation in People's Lives through Public Digital Platforms; Women-led development; Accelerating SDGs; and Sustainable Energy Transition, the ministry said in its statement.

Earlier during the day, a pre-summit Parliamentary Forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) was held to deliberate upon initiatives towards a greener and sustainable future in harmony with nature.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in his address at the pre-summit Parliamentary Forum on LiFE, said, "I welcome you all to the mother of democracy, India... India is a country of diversity and different cultures. I think that this summit in the mother of democracy will help in giving new directions to new parameters. Environment and climate change are related to the mutual future of the world. So we have kept the environment-related topics at the centre of discussion at the P20 summit."

"On the subject of environmental protection, PM Modi has put forward the idea of Lifestyle before the world. Mission lifestyle is a comprehensive approach to environmental protection that inspires every person to adopt reduce, recycle and recycle behaviour," he said.

Earlier this month, Om Birla, while addressing a press briefing, informed that apart from G20 countries, 10 other countries and international organizations will participate in the P20 Summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 Secretaries General including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice Presidents, one Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation.

Birla further informed that the Summit will conclude with a joint statement urging G20 governments to provide solutions to the major global challenges based on equality, inclusivity and peace.

During the Summit, an exhibition 'Mother of Democracy' will also be organized to highlight India's ancient and participatory democratic traditions, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.