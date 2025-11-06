Home / India News / PM Modi to launch 150th anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram on Friday

PM Modi to launch 150th anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram on Friday

The prime minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song,
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song, "Vande Mataram", at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Friday and also release a commemorative stamp and coin.

The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song, "Vande Mataram", at around 9:30 am on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The prime minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion, it added.

"The celebrations will witness Mass Singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at around 9:50 AM across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme," the statement said.

The year marks 150 years since "Vande Mataram" was composed.

"Vande Mataram" was written by Bankimchandra Chatterji during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which was on November 7 in 1875.

"Vande Mataram" first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath".

The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ED attaches ₹11 cr assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in betting case

Fadnavis orders probe into ₹300 crore land deal linked to Ajit Pawar's son

Brazilian model reacts after Rahul Gandhi's Haryana election fraud claim

Case against real estate developer for ₹100 cr housing fraud in Mumbai

Delhi pollution today: AQI remains 'poor' despite anti-smog measures

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia NewsVande Mataram

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story