International Yoga Day 2024: Theme, importance and event in Dal lake

Yoga, which has its roots in India, is a physical and mental health-enhancing activity. As the world celebrates the 10th anniversary of the International Yoga Day in 2024, it is a special occasion. The point is to promote yoga as a movement that upgrades one's resilience and promotes wellbeing for every single individual in the society.

On June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe the International Day of Yoga in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on the banks of Dal Lake. Over 3,000-4,000 people are expected to attend the event scheduled at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) alongside picturesque Boulevard road.

International Yoga Day 2024: Theme

The Theme for Yoga 2024 is 'Yoga for Self and Society'. Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being that assists in restoring balance in our busy lives. On this special day, we celebrate its transformative power.

International Day Of Yoga 2024: History

The United Nations established the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014, in response to a proposal made by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN General Assembly.

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on June 21, 2015. The date of the day was made to coincide with the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and is a symbol of light and health.

International Day Of Yoga: Importance

Yoga is more than just an exercise. It is a method for empowering oneself, along with the body and psyche. With today’s life, which is going so fast, everybody should integrate yoga into their everyday daily practice.

Annually, the Ministry of AYUSH organizes a grand occasion at Rajpath in New Delhi. The occasion, additionally attended by PM Modi, sees people globally uniting up to perform Yoga.

International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrations and events worldwide

Students, police officers, and sports celebs and yoga lovers in addition to party workers are anticipated to attend the event. When the Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Srinagar on Thursday evening, the authorities will establish a multi-layered security system.

Srinagar has already been declared a "temporary red zone" by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, prohibiting the use of drones and quadcopters in the city until the event at least concludes on Friday.

According to Union Minister of State for Ayush (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav, the Prime Minister has written to each Gram Pradhan to encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas, he stated in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to a government press release, a total of 23.4 crore people from all over the world participated in the IDY event last year in 2023. The yoga session was attended by 84 nations in one location and saw an increasing number of participants each year.