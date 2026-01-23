Home / India News / PM launches development projects, flags off new train services in Kerala

Modi also disbursed loan amounts and credit cards to several beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit after the BJP won the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 11:36 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched various developmental projects and flagged off new train services in Kerala.

Modi flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train which will help to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub here and launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card-- a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility.

Modi also disbursed loan amounts and credit cards to several beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

Besides these, he laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in the city and inaugurated the new Poojappura Head Post Office.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 10:25 AM IST

