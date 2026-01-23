Basant Panchami puja begins at disputed Bhojsala site amid tight security

The Basant Panchami puja began on the disputed site of the 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district amid tight security in the early hours of Friday.

With Basant Panchami falling on a Friday this year, both Hindu and Muslim communities had staked claims for worshipping at the site. However, the Supreme Court on Thursday gave a specific time-sharing formula to avoid communal friction.

The historic site was adorned with saffron flags and flowers, and devotees started arriving for darshan from sunrise.

Devotees, along with members of the Basantotsav Samiti, installed the idol of Goddess Saraswati, also known as Maa Vagdevi, performed the aarti and offered oblations in the 'havan kund', marking the beginning of the puja.