PM Modi to visit UP, MP on April 11; to launch projects worth ₹3,880 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on April 11. He will travel to Varanasi and at around 11 AM, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore. He will also address a public meeting, according to an official statement from his office.

Thereafter he will travel to Madhya Pradesh and at around 3:15 PM, he will perform darshan and pooja at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple in Isagarh. Further, at around 4:15 PM, he will participate in a public programme at Anandpur Dham and address the gathering on the occasion, his office said.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth over Rs 3,880 crore in Varanasi. In line with his commitment to infrastructure development, particularly enhancing road connectivity in Varanasi, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various road projects in the region. Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for a road bridge between Varanasi Ring Road and Sarnath, flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih crossings of the city and a highway underpass road tunnel on NH-31 at the Varanasi International Airport worth over Rs 980 crore, the PMO said.

Giving a boost to the electricity infrastructure, Prime Minister will inaugurate two 400 KV and one 220 KV transmission substations and associated transmission lines of Jaunpur, Chandauli and Ghazipur districts of Varanasi division worth over Rs 1,045 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of a 220 KV transmission substation at Chaukaghat, Varanasi, a 132 KV transmission substation in Ghazipur and augmentation of the Varanasi city electricity distribution system worth over Rs 775 crore, the statement said.

Prime Minister will inaugurate a Transit Hostel at the Police Line and barracks at PAC Ramnagar Campus, to improve facilities for the security personnel. He will also lay the foundation stone of new administrative buildings at various police stations and a residential hostel in Police Line, his office said.

In line with his vision to ensure education for all, Prime Minister will inaugurate projects including a Government Polytechnic College at Pindra, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government College at village Barki, 356 rural libraries and 100 Anganwadi centres also. He will also lay the foundation stone for renovation of 77 primary school buildings under the Smart City Mission and the construction of a new building for Kasturba Gandhi School at Cholapur, Varanasi. Promoting sports infrastructure in the city, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a synthetic hockey turf with floodlights and spectator gallery at Uday Pratap College and a mini stadium at Shivpur, as per PMO

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the redevelopment of Samne Ghat and Shastri Ghat at Ganga river, 130 rural drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission worth over Rs 345 crore, improvement of six municipal wards of Varanasi and landscaping and sculpture installations at various sites of Varanasi.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for MSME Unity Mall for artisans, infrastructure development works of Transport Nagar Scheme at Mohansarai, 1 MW solar power plant at WTP Bhelupur, Community halls in 40 Gram panchayats and beautification of various parks in Varanasi.

Prime Minister will also handover Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to first time benefitting senior citizens over 70 years. He will present Geographical Indication (GI) certificates to various local items and products including tabla, painting, thandai, tiranga barfi among others. He will also transfer over Rs 105 crore bonus to milk suppliers of Uttar Pradesh associated with Banas Dairy, his office said.

In line with his commitment to furthering the cultural and spiritual heritage of India, Prime Minister will visit Anandpur Dham of Isagarh Tehsil in the Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh. He will perform darshan and pooja at Guru Ji Maharaj Temple. He will also tour the temple complex at Anandpur Dham, as per PMO

Anandpur Dham has been established for spiritual and philanthropic purposes. Spanning 315 hectares, it houses a modern gaushala (cowshed) with over 500 cows and runs agricultural activities under Shri Anandpur Trust campus. The trust has been operating a charitable hospital in Sukhpur village, schools in Sukhpur and Anandpur and various Satsang Centers across the country.