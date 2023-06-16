Home / India News / PM Modi to visit US, Egypt from June 20 to 25 in separate state visits: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake separate state visits to the United States and Egypt from June 20 to 25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 11:12 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake separate state visits to the United States and Egypt from June 20 to 25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

Modi's visit to the US will commence in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the headquarters of the United Nations on June 21.

In December 2014, the UN General Assembly had adopted a resolution proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

"The prime minister will thereafter travel to Washington D.C., where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22, and meet President Biden to continue their high-level dialogue. President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will host a State dinner in honour of the prime minister the same evening," the MEA said in a statement.

It said Prime Minister Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer.

On June 23, the prime minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Bilnken, according to the MEA.

"In addition to the official engagements, the prime minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora," it said.

In the second leg of his two-nation visit, Modi will travel to Cairo to pay a state visit to Egypt from June 24 to 25.

The visit is at the invitation of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt, which he extended to Modi in January when he graced India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guest.

This will be Modi's first visit to Egypt as prime minister.

"Apart from his talks with President Sisi, the prime minister is likely to interact with senior dignitaries from the Egyptian government, some prominent Egyptian personalities, as well as the Indian community in Egypt," the MEA said.

"Relations between India and Egypt are based on ancient trade and economic linkages as well as cultural and deep-rooted people-to-people ties," it said.

During the state visit of President Sisi to India in January, it was agreed to elevate the relationship between the two countries to a strategic partnership.

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

