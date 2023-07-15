Top headlines: Govt raises windfall tax, Chandrayaan-3 lift-off, and more

India raises windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 1,600 per tonne from July 15

The Indian government on Friday raised the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 1,600 Indian rupees ($19.49) per metric ton from zero, according to a government notification. The changes will take place from Saturday, the country's Ministry of Finance said in a notification, adding that the government has left the windfall tax on diesel, petrol and aviation turbine fuel unchanged at zero. Read more...

Chandrayaan-3 mission: Lift-off may help India soft-land in elite orbit

On Friday, all roads led to Sriharikota, a spindle-shaped island off the Bay of Bengal in Andhra Pradesh and the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) launchpad. Thousands flocked to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre — the country’s only spaceport — to witness the momentous launch of the Chandrayaan III. At the venue, hundreds of scientists stationed at the mission control centre, roughly 13,000 spectators in the viewer’s gallery braving the scorching heat, and 250-odd mediapersons anxiously awaited the lift-off. Read more...

Crypto giant Binance lays off more than 1,000 employees, says report

Read more... Crypto giant Binance has laid off more than 1,000 people in recent weeks in a continuing exercise that could result in the exchange losing more than a third of its staff, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the moves. Last week, a string of executives also quit Binance, which included its Chief Strategy Officer Patrick Hillmann.

Air India to get 500+ crew every month, introduce crew rostering system

Air India is set to add over 500 new flight crew members into service in each of the coming months, the airline’s chief executive officer and managing director Campbell Wilson said in a message to employees. Wilson said that the airline was investing in a “leading-edge software,”expected to be completely operational by early 2024, to enable the flight crew to be quickly reassigned and passengers immediately rebooked if the airline faced a disruption. Business Standard had reported the same in June. Read more...

Indian firms slowly begin to weave Threads into their marketing strategy