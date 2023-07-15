India, France welcome MoU for construction of three Scorpene submarines

India and France on Friday hailed the success of the first Scorpene submarine construction programme (P75 - Kalvari), a model of 'Make-in- India' and the sharing of naval expertise between companies in the two countries.

The MoU has been signed between Mazgon Dockyard Ltd and Naval Group for the construction of three additional submarines under the P75 programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron adopted 'Horizon 2047: 25th Anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, Towards A Century of India-France Relations'.

Both leaders applauded the collaboration between naval companies from both countries in sharing their expertise.

The leaders also expressed their satisfaction with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Mazgon Dockyard Ltd and Naval Group, which outlines the construction of three additional submarines as part of the P75 program.

The Scorpene Submarines are extremely potent platforms, they have advanced stealth features and are also equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes as well as anti-ship missiles. These submarines have a state-of-the-art SONAR suite and sensor suite permitting outstanding operational capabilities.

"India and France are ready to explore more ambitious projects to develop the Indian submarine fleet and its performance," the joint statement reads.

With a view to adopting a Roadmap on Defence Industrial Cooperation between the two countries, India is setting up a Technical Office of the DRDO at its Embassy in Paris.

Highlighting the French commitment to the "Make-in-India" initiative, PM Modi and President Macron also commended the defense industrial partnerships rooted in mutual trust, including the contract between Safran Helicopter Engine and HAL for the Transfer of Technology of Forging and Castings for the Shakti Engine.

Meanwhile, the three Scorpene class submarines would be acquired under the repeat clause by the Navy as part of Project 75 where they would be built in the Mazagon Dockyards Limited in Mumbai.

The announcement was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"Other examples of this defence industrial partnership rooted in mutual trust include the contract being concluded between Safran Helicopter Engine and HAL for the Transfer of Technology of Forging and Castings for the Shakti Engine. This is also reflective of the French commitment to support technology transfer and Make in India," as per the joint statement.

In line with their outstanding cooperation in military aviation spanning over five decades, India and France welcome the timely delivery of the 36 Rafale ordered by India.

In a significant decision, India and France on Friday decided to extend their ground-breaking defence cooperation in advanced aeronautical technologies by supporting the joint development of a combat aircraft engine.

A roadmap on this project will be prepared between French company Safran and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) before the end of this year.They also decided to support industrial cooperation for motorization of heavy-lift helicopters under the Indian Multi Role Helicopter [IMRH] programme with Safran Helicopter Engine.

Another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd. (GRSE), and Naval Group France, a leader in European Naval Defence Industry to collaborate in the field of surface ship that caters to fulfil the requirement of India and International Naval forces.

India's Defence Acquisition Committee (DAC), which held a meeting on Thursday, also granted the AoN for the procurement of three additional Scorpene submarines under Buy (Indian) category which will be constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).