PM Modi urges Amitabh Bachchan to visit Rann Utsav, Statue of Unity

The prime minister was on a daylong visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, which he started with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, and a puja at Parvati Kund

Bachchan on Sunday shared a photograph on X from the prime minister's recent visit to the Adi Kailash peak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Amitabh Bachchan to visit the upcoming Rann Utsav and Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Bachchan on Sunday shared a photograph on X from the prime minister's recent visit to the Adi Kailash peak, an abode of Lord Shiva, and Parvati Kund in Jolingkong, Uttarakhand, and lamented that the "tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person".

The PM responded to the screen icon with a suggestion to visit Kutch.

"My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to Statue of Unity is also due. @SrBachchan," PM Modi wrote on X.

The prime minister was on a daylong visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, which he started with a darshan of the Adi Kailash peak, and a puja at Parvati Kund.

He later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects and addressed a public meeting.

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

