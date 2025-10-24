Women can now work night shifts in Delhi; check where else it's allowed

The Delhi government has officially permitted women to work night shifts across shops and commercial establishments, marking a major policy reform to enhance workplace inclusivity and employment flexibility. The decision, notified by the office of the Lieutenant Governor and issued through the Labour Department, amends key provisions of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

Initially announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in July , the reform seeks to boost women’s participation in the workforce and strengthen Delhi’s ease-of-doing-business ecosystem. However, liquor outlets remain excluded from this relaxation.

Under the new order, women employees may work during night hours provided establishments comply with all prescribed safety, welfare, and labour law requirements.

Key provisions for employers Employers must ensure safe transportation and adequate security arrangements for all night-shift employees.

CCTV surveillance is mandatory within the premises; footage must be preserved for at least one month and produced when sought by authorities.

Written consent from women employees is required before assigning night shifts.

No employee can be compelled to work exclusively at night.

Working hours are limited to nine hours per day and 48 hours per week.

A break is mandatory after every five hours of continuous work. The notification further mandates double wages for overtime, compensatory leave for work on national holidays, and entitlement to legal benefits such as minimum wages, provident fund (PF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI), and bonuses. Every establishment must also constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to handle grievances related to workplace harassment.

Safety regulations to be strictly enforced Employers are required to prominently display a copy of the notification at the entry or exit points of their establishments. Any entity seeking exemption under Sections 14, 15, or 16 of the Act must furnish business details and submit an online undertaking to the Labour Department confirming adherence to all safety and welfare conditions. ALSO READ: Why night shifts or late nights may be hurting your heart more than you know Other states adopting similar reforms Delhi joins a growing list of Indian states, including Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, that have lifted restrictions on women working night shifts. Odisha, for instance, expanded the permissible working hours and allowed women to work at night as part of its industrial reforms to promote ease of doing business. Jharkhand too has withdrawn its nightshift ban, requiring employers to take full responsibility for women’s safety and obtain their written consent.