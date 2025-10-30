Home / India News / PM Modi, Vice prez pay tributes to spiritual leader Muthuramalinga Thevar

PM Modi, Vice prez pay tributes to spiritual leader Muthuramalinga Thevar

Thevar was a leader for all communities and faiths, who even gave away his own lands for the welfare of others, Radhakrishnan recalled

Modi, Narendra Modi
In his social media post, Prime Minister Modi said Thevar was a towering figure with a deep impact on India's social and political life (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter and spiritual leader Pasumpon Thiru. Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the freedom struggle.

Radhakrishnan said Thevar was a great warrior, fearless fighter, and revered saint.

"Pasumpon Thiru. Muthuramalinga Thevar was a true Desa Bhakt (patriot) who dedicated his life to the nation and its people. A devoted follower of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he embodied courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in thought and action," he said on X.

He was a leader for all communities and faiths, who even gave away his own lands for the welfare of others, Radhakrishnan recalled.

"A voracious reader and a powerful orator, he inspired the masses through his words and deeds. He fought against British atrocities, endured imprisonment for the nation, and remained undefeated in every election he contested - earning the unwavering love and faith of the people," he said.

He said he feels privileged to have been participating in Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanti for the past 25 years, "and as Vice President of India, it gives me immense happiness to once again join this year's celebration during my maiden visit to Tamil Nadu," he underlined.

In his social media post, Prime Minister Modi said Thevar was a towering figure with a deep impact on India's social and political life.

"His unwavering commitment to justice, equality and the welfare of the poor and farmers continues to inspire generations. He stood for dignity, unity and self-respect, blending deep spirituality with an unshakeable resolve to serve society," Modi wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India saw over 1.7 mn deaths from PM2.5 pollution in 2022: Lancet report

Engineer suicide: Karnataka HC asks Ola Electric CEO to cooperate in probe

Cyclone Montha weakens, IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of Bengal

Andhra bus fire accident: Police suspect involvement of a third vehicle

Shah announces 'Bharat Parv 2025' to mark Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary

Topics :Narendra ModiVice PresidentTamil Nadu

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story