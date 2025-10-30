Home / India News / Cyclone Montha weakens, IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of Bengal

Cyclone Montha weakens, IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of Bengal

The weather system, which is situated over south Chhattisgarh, is likely to move northwards towards east Madhya Pradesh and weaken further, IMD said

Nadia: A motorcyclist rides through a road amid rain triggered by Cyclone Montha, in Nadia, West Bengal, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Light to moderate rain is likely over many places in the other south Bengal districts (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 1:54 PM IST
Cyclone Montha', which has gradually weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area, will bring heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal till Saturday, the IMD said.

The weather system, which is situated over south Chhattisgarh, is likely to move northwards towards east Madhya Pradesh and weaken further, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

It is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) at one or two places in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar and 7-11 cm precipitation in Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur on Friday, it said.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Alipurduar and Coochbehar on Saturday.

The IMD warned that landslides may occur in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, owing to the downpour.

The south Bengal districts of Birbhum, Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia are also expected to receive heavy rainfall till Friday.

Light to moderate rain is likely over many places in the other south Bengal districts, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :CycloneIMD weather forecastWest Bengalheavy rains

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

