PM Modi visits GIFT City in Gujarat, reviews progress of ongoing projects

He reviewed the status of various ongoing projects at GIFT City and also interacted with the top officials of various entities which operate from the GIFT International Financial Services Centre

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat International Finance Tec-City or GIFT City near Gandhinagar on Friday evening, officials said.

The prime minister was on a one-day visit to Gujarat.

He reviewed the status of various ongoing projects at GIFT City and also interacted with the top officials of various entities which operate from the GIFT International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC).

The prime minister also visited GIFT City's key infrastructure facilities including an underground utility tunnel and automated waste collection-segregation plant. Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a gathering of teachers at the 29th Biennial Educational Conference organised by the All India Primary Teachers Federation near the state capital. Later in the afternoon, he inaugurated or laid foundation stones of various projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore from the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar.

First Published: May 12 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

