PM Modi slams Mamata govt, says Bengal suffering from 'selfish politics'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a series of attacks on the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, accusing it of stripping the poor of their rights through "selfish politics".

“Bengal is suffering from widespread violence, lawlessness, insecurity among women, unemployment, and graft. Selfish politics of the ruling party in Bengal stripping poor people of their rightful entitlements,” PM Modi said at a rally in West Bengal's Alipurduar.

The PM also criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for showing enmity towards poor, Dalits, Adivasis and women. “Politics should be set aside, but why is TMC showing enmity towards the poor, backwards Dalits, Adivasis and women?” he asked.

'TMC is not accepting school job scam'

Further criticising the Mamata government, the Prime Minister pointed to the alleged scam in the hiring of school teachers, where the Supreme Court invalidated thousands of appointments made by the state government.

“TMC regime is not ready to accept its mistakes in the school jobs scam. It is blaming courts and the judicial system," the PM said. "TMC government's corruption destroyed families and lives of teachers in Bengal."