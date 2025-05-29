Home / India News / Heavy rains to continue in Kerala due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal: IMD

Heavy rains to continue in Kerala due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal: IMD

The rains and strong winds as part of the monsoon season in the state continued to cause widespread damage with trees being uprooted, power disruptions due to electricity poles being dislodged

In many parts of the state, including Wayanad district, hundreds of people were shifted to relief camps (Representative image: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
As monsoon rains continued in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that due to a severe low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall in some areas during the next few days.

The IMD also sounded an orange alert in four districts -- Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki -- of the state.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm in 24 hours.

It also said that there was a likelihood of thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds of speeds reaching 40-60 kilometers per hour in some parts of the state.

Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that due to the heavy rains, water levels in various rivers -- Manimala and Achankovil in Pathanamthitta, Meenachil in Kottayam, Korapuzha in Kozhikode, and Kabani in Wayanad districts -- of the state were steadily rising.

It advised those living on the banks of these rivers to be vigilant.

The rains and strong winds as part of the monsoon season in the state continued to cause widespread damage with trees being uprooted, power disruptions due to electricity poles being dislodged and flooding of low-lying areas.

The uprooted trees damaged several houses across the state and the heavy winds destroyed crops in many parts, according to news reports.

In many parts of the state, including Wayanad district, hundreds of people were shifted to relief camps.

The monsoons had arrived in the state on May 24, eight days ahead of schedule.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

