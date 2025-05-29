IAF chief calls Operation Sindoor 'national victory': 'God was with us too'

Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Thursday said that ' Operation Sindoor ' is a national victory, adding that it was executed in a "very professional manner".

Speaking at the inaugural plenary of the CII Annual Business Summit 2025 , Chief Marshal Singh said, "We were taking the path of truth, I think, God was with us also in this."

According to the IAF chief, the precision strikes gave India a clear idea of its future defence needs and strategies.

ALSO READ: India's defence production hits ₹1.46 trn, exports at ₹24k cr: Rajnath “The Chief of Naval Staff said that the character of war is changing. Every day, we find new technologies coming in. Technology is coming in a big way in our warfare now. Operation Sindoor has again given us a clear idea of where we are headed and what we need in the future. So, a lot of work needs to be done in realigning our own thought process also, which is already going on. I am sure, since we have been able to come up to the challenge till now; in the future also we will be able to deliver the goods,” he said.

Defence Minister reaffirms India’s stand on PoK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also speaking at the summit, warned Pakistan that sponsoring terrorism will carry a heavy price. He directly addressed the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), describing them as an integral part of the Indian family.

Also Read

Singh asserted that the people of PoK are India’s own family and expressed confidence that the day is not far when they will join India’s mainstream.

Outlining India’s policy stance towards Pakistan, Singh said New Delhi has “redefined and redesigned” its approach to terrorism, making it clear that any future dialogue with Islamabad would focus only on terrorism and PoK.

“I believe that the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir are our own, part of our family,” he said. “We have full faith that those of our brothers who are geographically and politically separated from us today will also return to the mainstream of India someday listening to their voice of soul,” Singh added.