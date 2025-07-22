Home / India News / PM Modi wishes Jagdeep Dhankhar 'good health' day after he resigned as VP

PM Modi wishes Jagdeep Dhankhar 'good health' day after he resigned as VP

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as as Vice President citing health reasons, a day after presiding over the Monsoon Session; PM Modi wished him good health

Jagdeep Dhankar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Jagdeep Dhankhar good health  a day after the latter resigned as the Vice President late Monday night.
 
In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health.”
   Dhankhar, who served as the 14th Vice President of India, stepped down citing health concerns. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”   
 
  The resignation came shortly after he presided over the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. In his letter, Dhankhar expressed “deepest gratitude” to President Murmu for her support and their “soothing wonderful working relationship.” He also thanked the Prime Minister and Cabinet colleagues, saying, “Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.”
 
Dhankhar, 74, took office in August 2022, succeeding M Venkaiah Naidu. With his early departure, he became the third Vice President in India’s history to leave the post before completing the full five-year term.
 

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

 
Jagdeep Dhankhar, born on May 18, 1951, in Kithana village, Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, served as the 14th Vice President of India. Elected in August 2022, he was expected to complete his term in 2027. Prior to this role, Dhankhar was the Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.
 
Coming from an agrarian background, he completed his schooling at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, and earned a BSc (Hons) in Physics from Maharaja’s College, Jaipur. He later obtained an LLB from the University of Rajasthan.
 
Dhankhar began his legal career in 1979 and was designated a Senior Advocate by the Rajasthan High Court in 1990. He primarily practiced in the Supreme Court, focusing on cases related to steel, coal, mining, and international arbitration. Before becoming Governor, he was the senior-most designated Senior Advocate of the Rajasthan High Court.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

