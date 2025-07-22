PM Modi wishes Jagdeep Dhankhar 'good health' day after he resigned as VP

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health.”

Dhankhar, who served as the 14th Vice President of India, stepped down citing health concerns. In his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu, he wrote, “To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.”

The resignation came shortly after he presided over the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. In his letter, Dhankhar expressed “deepest gratitude” to President Murmu for her support and their “soothing wonderful working relationship.” He also thanked the Prime Minister and Cabinet colleagues, saying, “Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.”

Dhankhar, 74, took office in August 2022, succeeding M Venkaiah Naidu. With his early departure, he became the third Vice President in India’s history to leave the post before completing the full five-year term.

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar?

Jagdeep Dhankhar, born on May 18, 1951, in Kithana village, Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, served as the 14th Vice President of India. Elected in August 2022, he was expected to complete his term in 2027. Prior to this role, Dhankhar was the Governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.