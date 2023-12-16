Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in 5 states

PM Narendra Modi flags off Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in 5 states

The yatra started in other states earlier, and its launch in the five states got delayed due to the model code of conduct in place due to the elections

Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the five states where assembly elections were held recently.

The yatra started in other states earlier, and its launch in the five states got delayed due to the model code of conduct in place due to the elections.

Modi also interacted with beneficiaries from various states who have availed various government schemes.

Interacting with one such beneficiary, he said 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) women of the country are not just sustaining themselves, but also becoming a boon for others.

Modi said his government is working relentlessly for such committed and hard-working people.

Earlier during the event, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that everyone's work now gets done expeditiously as the people of the country have become 'Modiji's VIP'.

Modi, who has given a call to make India a developed nation by 2047, interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra via video conferencing.

During the programme, the prime minister also flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the five states where assembly elections were held recently.

Thousands of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries from across the country joined the event. The programme was also joined by a large number of Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local representatives.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with the aim to attain saturation of flagship government schemes through ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all the targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Modi's guarantee begins after hope from everyone else ends, the prime minister said.

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPrajasthanMadhya PradeshMizoramTelanganaChhattisgarh

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

