Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Assam, honour Bhupen Hazarika, unveil ₹19,000 cr projects

PM Modi to visit Assam, honour Bhupen Hazarika, unveil ₹19,000 cr projects

During his visit, the PM will also release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 to honour the legendary singer and a biography of the maestro titled 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika'

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi will stay the night at a state guest house here (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive here on a two-day visit to Assam on Saturday to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika and unveil projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in the state, officials said.

During his visit, the PM will also release a commemorative coin of Rs 100 to honour the legendary singer and a biography of the maestro titled 'Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika', they said.

The celebrations will include an 18-minute musical tribute by 1200 artistes who will render 14 evergreen songs of Hazarika in a medley.

The prime minister will arrive here on Saturday at 4.20 pm and attend the meeting of Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations at 5.15 pm, the officials said.

 

Modi will stay the night at a state guest house here.

Also Read

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo: ANI)

LIVE news updates: CP Radhakrishnan sworn in as Vice President of India

Modi, Narendra Modi

Stage set for PM's maiden visit to Manipur since 2023 ethnic clashes

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to inaugurate railway line, flag off Rajdhani from Aizawl on Sept 13

John Bolton, former US NSA

Navarro sought to pit Trump against Modi on trade: Ex-US NSA Bolton

Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

News Highlights: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hits out at J-K 'house arrest'

On Sunday, Modi will leave for Mangaldoi in Darrang district, where he will lay the foundation stone for Darrang Medical College along with a nursing and a GNM school, in the morning, the officials said.

The combined investment for these healthcare projects is worth Rs 567 crore.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone for the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge and the Guwahati Ring Road project, which will connect Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya, at an estimated cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

Modi will later leave for Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat district, where he will inaugurate the newly constructed over Rs 5,000 crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and will also lay the foundation stone for the more-than-Rs 7,000 crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit, the officials said.

This facility will produce 360 KTPA propylene and give a big boost to the entire plastic value chain.

Modi will also address a public rally at the Numaligarh Tanker Stand.

The PM will leave for Kolkata from the Jorhat airport on Sunday evening.

A 'PM Neem corridor' has been created with the planting of neem trees along a 2.2-km stretch leading to the Numaligarh rally venue to honour the prime minister.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma planted a sapling there during his Thursday visit to review arrangements.

The CM chaired a meeting on Thursday night with cabinet ministers, MLAs and senior officials to review preparations for the centenary celebrations of Hazarika and the upcoming visit of the prime minister.

'The CM issued clear directives to ensure smooth execution of the event and robust security arrangements', the CMO posted on 'X'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear on Sept 23 issue concerning eligibility of judges for ADJ posts

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court evacuated after bomb threat e-mail, judges leave dais

Kangana Ranaut

Farmers' protest remark: Kangana withdraws SC plea against defamation case

Security, Pulwama Security, Army, soldier

2 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur revokes segregation of veg, non veg seating system in hostel

Topics : Narendra Modi Assam Modi govt Himanta Biswa Sarma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon