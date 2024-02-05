Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in Goa on February 6

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in Goa on February 6

Energy Ministers from 17 nations to discuss energy issues at India Energy Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru, with Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri | (File Photo: PTI)
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 6:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second edition of the India Energy Week (IEW) on Tuesday, set to bring together 17 energy ministers from key oil producers such as Nigeria, Libya, Sudan, and Ghana.

Modi will also interact with global oil and gas CEOs and experts, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, which organises the IEW, said on Monday. Top executives from major companies such as Russia's Rosneft and Saudi Arabian Aramco will be in attendance.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


At last year's IEW, Modi had expressed that even as India remains committed to green growth, the country would need major investments in the traditional oil and gas sector going forward.

IEW 2024 will also feature speakers from regulatory bodies, renewable and alternate fuel associations and companies, policy researchers, and consultants, the Ministry said. This includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, who will be attending.

With sustainability as a prime focus, the conference will also see global decision-makers deliberate over the future of sustainable energy.

The government hopes the event will further cement India as a key policy driver on energy at the global stage, as opposed to just a large buyer of energy.

The country's share in the global oil demand is 5 per cent, which is expected to rise to 11 per cent, whereas the gas demand of India is expected to rise by up to 500 per cent.

The event is expected to draw over 35,000 attendees, 350 exhibitors, 400 speakers, and 4,000 delegates, from more than 100 countries.

Other Announcements

In Goa, Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1,330 crores in the Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047 programme.

He will also dedicate the new campus of the National Institute of Watersports. The first of its kind, the institute is set to introduce 28 tailor-made courses aimed at fostering the development of watersports and water rescue activities, catering to both the public and the Armed Forces.

The PM may also visit the new ONGC Sea Survival Centre, which has been developed as a one-of-a-kind Integrated Sea Survival Training Centre to advance the Indian sea survival training ecosystem to global standards, the company said.

It is expected to train 10,000-15,000 personnel annually. Exercises in simulated and controlled harsh weather conditions shall enhance the sea survival skills of trainees and thus potentially increase the chances of safe escape from real-life disasters.

Also Read

Failure to meet household gas demand will have consequences, says regulator

Mahanagar Gas soars 7% as PAT more-than-doubles in Q2, margins expand

ONGC, Oil India rally up to 6% after government hikes natural gas price

Govt hikes domestic natural gas prices to $9.20 per mmBTu from Oct 1

GAIL, Vital Asia sign long-term LNG deal to supply 1 mmt annually to India

GST officials detect 14,597 tax evasion cases in Apr-Dec: Govt informs LS

Murder of democracy in Chandigarh Mayor polls: SC on ballot paper row

Bill to provide OBC quota in J&K local bodies introduced in Lok Sabha

Gyanvapi: Hindu side files fresh plea demanding survey of other basements

Opposition has decided to remain in Opposition for a long time: PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiEnergyPower Sectornatural gas

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story