Home / India News / PM speaks to Guj CM, takes stock of situation after Biparjoy's landfall

PM speaks to Guj CM, takes stock of situation after Biparjoy's landfall

Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation after the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas

ANI Politics
PM speaks to Guj CM, takes stock of situation after Biparjoy's landfall

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 4:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and took stock of the situation after the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' made landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas on Thursday evening.

PM Modi also asked about the details of the safety arrangements for wild animals including lions in Gir Forest.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi had a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel late today to get complete details of the Biparjoy Cyclone situation approaching Gujarat. Hon'ble Prime Minister also learned the details of the security arrangements for wild animals including lions of Gir Forest," Gujarat CMO tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also chaired a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on Thursday morning.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also held a live meeting at the 'war room' on Thursday. He held discussions over railway tracks, OHE (overhead equipment) and other issues. He gave the officials directions to remain strict over the matters of security and protection. He also spoke with the officials regarding railway stations in Gujarat and Maharashtra, in the wake of the 'Biparjoy' cyclone.

Meanwhile, the intensity of Cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from 'very severe' to 'severe' category after the storm made landfall in coastal areas of Gujarat on Thursday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the wee hours Friday.

Cyclone Biparjoy, which had been brewing over the Arabian Sea for several days, has made landfall on Gujarat's coastal area and has also affected the train services. Due to this, around 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated, Western Railway said.

Officials said that several relief and rescue teams are on alert as tens of thousands of people were evacuated to safe locations in Gujarat.

Earlier on Wednesday, the IMD issued a Red alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying that VSCS (Very Severe Cyclonic Storm) 'Biparjoy' will cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts, between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port, by Thursday evening.

Warnings about extensive damage to temporary housing structures and falling of trees and branches due to high-speed winds, high tides and heavy rainfall have already been issued by India Meteorological Department.

Also Read

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' set to intensify in the next 36 hours, says IMD

'Views of students, parents would be taken to implement NEP': Assam CM

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall, intensity reduces to 'severe', says IMD

Bike Taxi ban: Drivers write to Delhi L-G citing livelihood threat

US, India united through shared democratic values, says Ohio Senator

Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm to reach south Rajasthan today, heavy rains likely

Topics :Narendra ModiGujaratGujarat governmentCyclone

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story