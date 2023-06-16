Home / India News / Bike Taxi ban: Drivers write to Delhi L-G citing livelihood threat

Bike Taxi ban: Drivers write to Delhi L-G citing livelihood threat

A section of bike taxi drivers has sought Delhi L-G V K Saxena's intervention in helping them stave off a Delhi government ban which proscribed them from plying on city roads in absence of a policy

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bike Taxi ban: Drivers write to Delhi L-G citing livelihood threat

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A section of bike taxi drivers has sought Delhi LG V K Saxena's intervention in helping them stave off a Delhi government ban which proscribed them from plying on city roads in absence of a policy.

The Delhi government had earlier in the week banned app-based taxi services such as Rapido and Uber in view of absence of a policy for plying of bike taxis on city roads.

In a memorandum they handed over to LG's office, the drivers said the Delhi government was adamant on banning their services.

"We will face difficulties in meeting household expenses, getting our children educated and getting our parents treated," read the memorandum.

The Supreme Court had on Monday stayed a Delhi High Court order that essentially allowed Rapido and Uber to operate in the national capital by asking the Delhi government not to take any coercive action against them till a new policy was formulated.

A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal at Supreme Court granted liberty to the two aggregators to request urgent hearing of their pleas by the Delhi HC.

Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said the government will write to aggregators and also appeal to them through the media to comply with the Supreme Court order or face action.

The bench, which stayed the May 26 order of the Delhi HC, also recorded the Delhi government counsel's submission that the final policy will be notified before July-end.

Also Read

Top headlines: Airfares high on Holi, Uber to go to court over bike taxi

Delhi govt to engage with taxi industry players over bike taxi ban: IAMAI

Circular economy necessary to promote livelihood security: Agri scientist

Taxi, auto drivers benefitting from Delhi govt policies: Transport Minister

Bombay High Court rejects Rapido's plea over plying bike-taxi in Pune

US, India united through shared democratic values, says Ohio Senator

Cyclone Biparjoy: Storm to reach south Rajasthan today, heavy rains likely

We work closely with India on our most vital priorities: US spokesperson

Coaching centre fire: Students stage protest, block road demanding justice

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall with wind speed of over 115 kmph

Topics :V K SaxenaDelhiBike TaxiDelhi government

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story