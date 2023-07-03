PM tells ministers to inform people about govt's development works: Report

Asserting that his government has done a lot of development work in its nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked his Council of Ministers to go all out over the next nine months to inform people about the works, sources said.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers at the newly built convention centre at the Pragati Maidan, which will host the G20 summit in September.

The sources said a presentation was also made in the meeting on India's likely growth journey in a host of areas, ranging from infrastructure to budget size, till 2047 when it celebrates the centenary of its independence.

This will put India among the leading countries in the world, they said.

Modi has described the era till 2047 as "Amrit Kaal" (golden era) for the country.

The sources said the prime minister noted the global challenges and lauded the country's development.

A number of secretaries representing different ministries, including foreign and defence, spoke during the meeting in which Modi's recent state visit to the US was also highlighted for its unprecedent success, with the prime minister holding talks with President Joe Biden on all three days of his stay in Washington DC, the sources said.

His visit to Egypt was also highlighted in the meeting which last for close to four and a half hours.

It was also discussed how to properly implement budgetary allocations, the sources said, noting that Modi underscored that the G20 meeting will be held at Pragati Maidan Convention Centre.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "A fruitful meeting with the Council of Ministers, where we exchanged views on diverse policy related issues."



In the Council of Ministers meeting, some ministries generally give a presentation about their work, with the prime minister sharing his views.

The meeting has come amid a heightened buzz about a likely Cabinet reshuffle following a series of meetings of the ruling BJP's top brass.

What has added to the reshuffle buzz is that the period before Parliament's Monsoon Session, which begins from July 20, could be the last window for such an exercise.