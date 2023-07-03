Haryana govt approves Rs 834 cr for 795 drinking water supply schemes

The Haryana government on Monday approved 795 new schemes at an estimated cost of Rs 834.10 crore to augment drinking water supply in urban and rural areas, it said in a statement.

The projects approved include 134 new urban water supply and sewerage schemes that will cost an estimated Rs 104.27 crore.

The government also sanctioned Rs 801.48 crore for 286 already approved projects for the current financial year for the acceleration of works on flagship programmes of the Public Health and Engineering department in the state's rural and urban areas, it said.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who chaired the 56th meeting of the water supply and sewerage board, issued directions to identify rural and urban pockets that get waterlogged every monsoon so that proactive measures can be taken.

He also asked for constituting a core group of officers of the departments concerned to deliberate on the issue and prepare plans for the effective utilisation of waterlogged land in fisheries, construction of ponds, water bodies and irrigation.

Besides cleaning of ponds, possibilities should also be explored for the utilisation of pond soil for different purposes, Khattar said.