Home / India News / IndiGo cancels Istanbul-Mumbai flight due to tech issue in aircraft

IndiGo cancels Istanbul-Mumbai flight due to tech issue in aircraft

The report said the Boeing 777 aircraft had some fuel imbalance issue

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Some passengers took to social media to complain about the flight cancellation from Istanbul to Mumbai on Sunday

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

IndiGo on Monday said it cancelled a flight from Istanbul to Mumbai on Sunday due to a technical issue in the Boeing aircraft.

Since the aircraft was not available, the flight scheduled from Mumbai to Istanbul on Monday was also cancelled.

A source in the know said the Boeing 777 aircraft had some fuel imbalance issue.

Some passengers took to social media to complain about the flight cancellation from Istanbul to Mumbai on Sunday. Details about the number of passengers who were booked on the two flights could not be immediately ascertained.

"IndiGo flight 6E 18 operating Istanbul-Mumbai-Istanbul on 2nd/3rd July was cancelled due to a technical issue. Passengers had been offered alternate options. The aircraft is back in operation after necessary maintenance," the airline said in a statement.

Also Read

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

IndiGo inducts 2nd Boeing 777 aircraft; to operate on Mumbai-Istanbul route

IndiGo to operate Boeing 777 aircraft on Delhi-Istanbul route from Feb 1

AI rectifies glitch in Boeing plane stranded in Magadan; aircraft departs

AI to operate ferry flight to bring back passengers stranded in Stockholm

Air India cancels flight to Hong Kong due to 'suspected technical issue'

No shortage of funds for good startups with strong business models: Kant

A divided Nationalist Congress Party exposes fault lines in Oppn unity

Mehbooba welcomes SC listing petitions challenging Article 370 abrogation

Govt, society have to work together to make India developed nation: Rajnath

Topics :IndiGocivil aviation sectorflightsBoeing 777

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 10:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story