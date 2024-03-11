PM to disburses Rs 8,000-cr loans at Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat programme





He said, "Whenever I have spoken about the empowerment of women, parties like Congress made fun of me and insulted me. Modi's schemes are the result of on-ground experiences."



Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in "Sashakt Nari - Viksit Bharat" programme on Monday and witnessed agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by Namo Drone Didis at Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi.

The PM took to the microblogging website X (formerly Twitter) and said that financial support worth Rs 10,000 crore would be extended to self-help groups. "Financial support worth Rs. 10,000 crore would also be given to Self Help Groups either as bank loans or through Capitalization Support Fund", the PM wrote on X.

Namo Drone Didis from 10 different locations nationwide will also participate in the drone demonstration simultaneously. During the programme, Prime Minister will also hand over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis.

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives are part of the government's plan of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas. To further this vision, the Prime Minister will felicitate Lakhpati Didis, who have achieved success with the support of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana—National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating other Self-Help Group members for their upliftment.

The prime minister will also disburse around Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) at a subsidised interest rate through Bank Linkage Camps set up by Banks in each district and about Rs 2,000 crore in Capitalisation Support Funds to SHGs.