PM to inaugurate Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway; check route, other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a six-lane greenfield expressway section of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor on July 8.

He will inaugurate the 500-km section in Rajasthan, which runs from Jakhrawali in Hanumangarh district to Khetlawas in Jalore district.

The expressway, which is part of the 1,256-km Amritsar-Jamnagar economic corridor, has been built at a cost of Rs 11,125 crore and will reduce travel time and improve connectivity between major cities and industrial corridors.

The whole project, being built at a cost of Rs 80,000 crore, is part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase I programme.

It will pass through four states Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Estimated to be ready by December 2025, the economic corridor will reduce the distance between Amritsar and Jamnagar from 1,430 km to 1,256 km. This would reduce travel time between the two cities from 26 hours to 13 hours.

The expressway is strategically important, as it will connect three big oil refineries of HMEL Bathinda, HPCL Barmer, and RIL Jamnagar.

A major part of the economic corridor will have six-lane access-controlled greenfield alignment for 900 km, while the remaining 300 km involves upgrading existing national highways.

The project has been divided into eight sections, but poll-bound Rajasthan is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of this project as 50 per cent of the route passes through six districts of the state, namely Bikaner, Jalore, Sriganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jodhpur, and Barmer.

Delhi will also be connected to the Amritsar-Jamnagar economic corridor through the Delhi-Katra expressway. This would further connect this area to Jammu and Kashmir.

The expressway will also meet the Ludhiana-Bathinda-Ajmer Expressway of the Pathankot–Ajmer Economic Corridor at Bathinda.

The project starts from Tibba village in Kapurthala district and ends in Jamnagar. It connects Malia, Sanchore, Bathinda, Chautala, Rasisar, Deogarh, and Santalpur along the way.

Route summary

Punjab

In Punjab, it will start at Tibba village in Kapurthala district on Delhi–Amritsar–Katra Expressway and will end near the Punjab-Haryana border in Bathinda district on NH-54.

Haryana

In the state of Haryana, it will run entirely in the Sirsa district and it will not be access controlled. It will enter at Mandi Dabwali and exit at Haryana/Rajasthan border at Chautala village.

Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, the expressway will enter through the Sangaria town in Hanumangarh district. From there, it will pass through Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Barmer district, before exiting Rajasthan at Sanchore town in Jalore.

Gujarat

In the state of Gujarat, it will enter Vantdau village in Banaskantha and run through Patan district. From there, the existing National Highway Network takes the route to Kutch and Morbi, before finally ending at Jamnagar.