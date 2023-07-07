Home / India News / Delhi airport's 4th runway, elevated taxiway to be operational from July 13

Delhi airport's 4th runway, elevated taxiway to be operational from July 13

The new facilities will reduce the time flights take to taxi, help in reducing emissions

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Indira Gandhi International Airport

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi airport's fourth runway and its elevated eastern cross taxiway (ECT) will become operational on July 13, said its operator DIAL on Friday.

A plane landing on Runway 29R and heading to Terminal 1 using the ECT will have to taxi for just seven minutes from July 13 as compared to 12-15 minutes right now, I P Rao, deputy managing director at GMR Group, told reporters. The Delhi airport currently has three terminals. GMR Group is the majority shareholder in DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited.)

"Every time a plane is using ECT to go from Runway 29R to Terminal 1, it will be saving 350kg of fuel. Annually, we expect that carbon dioxide emissions from aircraft will reduce by about 55,000 tonnes at the Delhi airport due to the ECT," he said.

The Delhi airport handles about 1,155 scheduled commercial flights per day, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. "The number of aircraft movements will definitely increase once aircraft start using ECT," said Rao.

The additional fourth runway is also expected to increase aircraft movement at the airport substantially. Delhi has India's busiest airport. Mumbai is the second busiest airport, handling about 828 scheduled commercial flights per day, as per Cirium.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Ashneer Grover slams Delhi's IGI airport for long wait, shares suggestions

With 59 mn travellers, Delhi's airport was 9th busiest in the world in 2022

From Thatcher to Diana, Indira Gandhi, and more: BBC's troubled history

Dual elevated eastern cross taxiways to be operational from July 13 at IGIA

E20 fuel outlets will have pan-India presence by 2025: Hardeep Singh Puri

Govt may come out with a mandate on green hydrogen usage: MNRE secretary

PM Modi in UP's Gorakhpur for Gita Press event, Vande Bharat flag-off

India now part of Champions Group of Global Crisis Response Group: MEA

Topics :Delhi airportIGI Airportcivil aviation sector

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story