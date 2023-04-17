PM to inaugurate Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi to be held on April 20-21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi, to be held later this week, that will see the participation of eminent Buddhist monks, scholars and delegates from various parts of the world, Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the conference will be held at The Ashok hotel on April 20-21.

The prime minister will inaugurate the conference that will be the first of its kind, given its scale and the stature of participants, Reddy said.