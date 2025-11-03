PM to meet exporters, discuss ways to boost India's trade competitiveness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet exporters or certain labour-intensive sectors on Monday to discuss measures to enhance the country's competitiveness in the global trade, according to exporters.

Representatives from sectors including apparel, leather, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering, and seafood will participate in the meeting, they said.

Heads of export promotion councils of these sectors would attend the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as labour intensive sectors are facing challenges due to a steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods, barring few sectors. Tariffs or import duties play a key role in competitiveness of goods and services.