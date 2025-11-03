Home / India News / PM to meet exporters, discuss ways to boost India's trade competitiveness

PM to meet exporters, discuss ways to boost India's trade competitiveness

Representatives from sectors including apparel, leather, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering, and seafood will participate in the meeting

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)
The meeting assumes significance as labour intensive sectors are facing challenges due to a steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods | PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 12:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet exporters or certain labour-intensive sectors on Monday to discuss measures to enhance the country's competitiveness in the global trade, according to exporters.

Representatives from sectors including apparel, leather, gems and jewellery, handicrafts, engineering, and seafood will participate in the meeting, they said.

Heads of export promotion councils of these sectors would attend the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as labour intensive sectors are facing challenges due to a steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on Indian goods, barring few sectors. Tariffs or import duties play a key role in competitiveness of goods and services.

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement.

India's share in the global trade is about 2 per cent (1.6 per cent in global goods exports and 3.3 per cent in services).

India's exports grew 6.74 per cent to $36.38 billion in September, while imports jumped 16.6 per cent, widening the trade deficit to $31.15 billion.

Cumulatively, during April-September this year, exports increased by 3.02 per cent to $220.12 billion despite global challenges, while imports rose 4.53 per cent to $375.11 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $154.99 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

