Aadhaar Card update: All you need to know about 3 big changes from Nov 1

Aadhaar Card Latest Updates: To make updating the Aadhaar card simpler and smoother for citizens, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) implemented a number of new changes to the system from November 1, 2025.

The citizens would not need to go to the Aadhaar centre now to update all types of information under the new Aadhaar regulations. The new Aadhaar regulations from the UIDAI will make it easier, faster and digitally effective.

Aadhaar card new rules

1. Update Aadhaar details today

Holders of Aadhaar Cards will be able to update all demographic information, including name, date of birth, address, and mobile number, online, as of November 1.

The myAadhaar webpage allows users to update their Aadhaar, which will validate their information using the government's current databases, such as their passport or PAN.

As a result, fewer people will need to physically attend the Aadhaar centres. However, you will still need to go to the Aadhaar enrollment centre to modify your biometrics, such as your fingerprints, iris scan, or photos.

2. Easy 'digital' KYC

At banks and other financial institutions, the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) procedure is now entirely paperless and straightforward. Aadhaar OTP-based verification and KYC in-person verification (optional) are two ways users can finish KYC.

3. New Aadhaar fees

With effect from November 1st, UIDAI has also restructured a new Aadhaar service fee below:

• Name, address, or mobile number update: Rs 75

• Online document updates are free until June 14, 2026, Rs 75 thereafter at centres

• Aadhaar reprint: Rs 40

• Biometrics (fingerprint, iris scan, or photo) update: Rs 125

• Biometric updates are free for children aged 5-7 and 15-17 years

• Home enrolment service: Rs 700 for the first applicant, Rs 350 for each additional person at the same address.

4. Aadhaar-PAN linking 'mandatory'

The UIDAI has announced that, as of November 1, Aadhaar-PAN linking is now 'mandatory'. By December 31, 2025, holders of Aadhaar cards must link their Aadhaar and PAN. After this, on January 1, 2026, the PAN will be deactivated.

Additionally, in order to guarantee a quicker, paperless, and more transparent identity verification procedure, new PAN registrants will now need to confirm their Aadhaar during registration. Restrictions and penalties could result from failing to integrate Aadhaar with PAN.

Step-by-step process for updating Aadhaar details 2025

• Visit the official Aadhaar portal.

• Log in using your Aadhaar number and OTP sent to your registered mobile.

• Select “Update Aadhaar” and choose the field you wish to modify.

• Upload relevant documents, if required.

• Submit your request and 'track' its progress online.

• Once verified, updates will automatically be displayed on your Aadhaar profile.

Why is it important to update the new Aadhaar Card details?

The Unique Identification Authority of India, or UIDAI, advises citizens to keep their information up to date. It is very important to keep your Aadhaar card updated in order to guarantee successful verification, accurate identification, and easy access to government benefits and services.

Maintaining the integrity of your identification data and lowering the chance of identity theft or misuse can be achieved by routinely updating your details, including biometrics. The UIDAI also strongly advises residents to update their Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) documents at least once every 10 years.