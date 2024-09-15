Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PMAY and MNREGA projects bring relief to J-K residents, say locals

PMAY and MNREGA projects bring relief to J-K residents, say locals

People have received 'Pucca' houses under PMAY and frequent employment under MNREGA, bringing relief from issues like migration and frequent repairs required in 'Kaccha' houses

Lal Chowk, Kashmir, Srinagar
Gram Rojgar Sevak Mohd Rashid highlighted the success of the PMAY and MNREGA scheme in Kashmir. | Photo: Shutterstock
ANI Kashmir
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2024 | 12:27 PM IST
Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) have brought significant relief to people of Dhangri block in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

People have received 'Pucca' houses under PMAY and frequent employment under MNREGA, bringing relief from issues like migration and frequent repairs required in 'Kaccha' houses

Shafiq Ahmad, a local resident from Dhagri block, speaking about the benefits of scheme, said, "Government has done good work. People have got houses under PMAJ, the road has also been built."

Another local resident. Sushama Devi said, "Our house was earlier 'Kaccha' now its 'Pucca'. Earlier water used to drip; now we have relief. Other houses are also getting built,"

Another local resident said that the implementation of MNREGA scheme has benefitted a lot of people. ", "Earlier there was a lot of unemployment; now people have work to do. Under MNREGA, people are getting work," he said.

A Dhagri block resident expressed his joy on getting the 'pucca' house. "Government has given us house, earlier we had a 'kaccha' house, water used to drip, we are thankful of government, some houses are built and some are getting built, people are happy, "he said.

Gram Rojgar Sevak Mohd Rashid highlighted the success of the PMAY and MNREGA scheme.

"After 2018, houses have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin. Around 80% of people have completed the construction of their houses sanctioned in our Panchayat. Every person is being directly benefitted. People are getting 'pucca' houses now. The local people are getting the benefit from the NREGA scheme, " he said.

The main objective of the PMAY-G is to replace the 'kaccha' houses in villages with concrete ones. The scheme was launched in April 2016 and is part of government's "Housing for All" initiative.

MNREGA aims to provide at least 100 days of paid work each year to rural household. It was passed in September 2005 and implemented in February 2006.


First Published: Sep 15 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

