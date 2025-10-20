Home / India News / PMs of Australia, Singapore, New Zealand extend warm Diwali greetings

PMs of Australia, Singapore, New Zealand extend warm Diwali greetings

The Australian High Commission in India also hosted a lively Diwali celebration, describing it as 'a celebration to remember'

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. File photo
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST
As millions around the world celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, leaders from Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore have extended their greetings, emphasising the festival's message of hope, renewal, and the triumph of light over darkness.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conveyed his Diwali greetings in a video message, stating, "I wish everyone a very happy Diwali. As you gather to celebrate the great festival of lights, may this special time uplift you with hope for a bright future. May it be an absolutely wonderful celebration."

The Australian High Commission in India also hosted a lively Diwali celebration, describing it as "a celebration to remember." Sharing a video from the event, the High Commission said that Diwali with the High Commission family is always a joyous occasion and was made even more special this year with the participation of Minister Anne Aly, who joined the festivities with great enthusiasm.

The High Commission hosted a lively Diwali celebration, where embassy officials and guests were seen wearing traditional attire, singing, and dancing.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also shared his greetings on the occasion. "Happy Diwali, everyone," he said in his message. "As families and friends come together all across New Zealand to celebrate the festival of lights, I want to take a moment to acknowledge what this time represents. It is about the triumph of light over darkness, hope over despair, and good over evil."

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong took to X to wish people a happy Deepavali. Sharing a short video featuring members of the Indian diaspora in Singapore, he wrote, "Light over darkness. Hope over fear. As we count down to Deepavali, we celebrate not just the lights that fill our homes, but the meaning they carry in our hearts. Wishing everyone a bright and meaningful Festival of Lights ahead."

In the video, members of the Indian community in Singapore shared what Diwali means to them, from new beginnings and family celebrations to fireworks, sweets, and prosperity.

The greetings from leaders across countries reflected Diwali's universal message of peace, hope, and the power of light to dispel darkness.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

