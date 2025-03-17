Police of NE states should focus more on people's rights, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed the progress in the implementation of three new criminal laws in the northeast (NE) and said the police forces in the region should focus more on ensuring the rights of people.

Shah took stock of the implementation and the present status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics in the northeastern states.

"For a long time, the police in the northeast primarily focused on fighting insurgency. However, with insurgency now nearly eradicated in the region, the police should shift their focus towards protecting people's lives, property and dignity," Shah said in the meeting.

In a post on X, Shah said that he had directed the states to monitor the progress and instructed the police forces to focus more on securing the rights of the citizens.

According to an official release, he said that the stronger the director of prosecution is made, the easier it will be to ensure justice for the people.

Shah further stated that the Narendra Modi government introduced the three new laws after an extensive and detailed deliberation process spanning nearly 45 months.

The review meeting, chaired by Shah, was attended by seven CMs of the northeast region. As the President's rule is imposed in Manipur, its Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla took part in the meeting.

The DGPs of five states were present, except those of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. The chief secretaries of several northeastern states were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, each of the eight states made presentations to update the union home minister on the implementation of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) Director General Rajeev Kumar Sharma made the final presentation and apprised the minister of the status of the implementation of the three new laws in the northeastern states.

Shah said that there should be no political interference in registering cases related to terrorism, mob lynching and organised crime.

"All northeastern states should ensure training of 100 per cent police personnel on the new criminal laws," the statement said, quoting the union minister.

Shah requested the chief ministers to hold a review meeting every month on the implementation of the three laws and asked the directors general of police and the chief secretaries of the states to conduct an assessment every 15 days.

"The northeastern states need to put in more efforts towards the implementation of the new criminal laws. Once these laws are fully enforced, there will be a significant transformation in the region's law and order situation, ensuring that justice is delivered by the Supreme Court within three years of an FIR being registered in any case," he added.

The union home minister stressed that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is committed to providing the citizens with a speedy and transparent justice system.

He emphasised that it is essential to register crimes without any delay to strengthen law and order.

"The administration must reach the grassroots level and police stations should become places where people receive justice. This will only be possible with 100 per cent implementation of the three new laws," Shah said.

He congratulated the Assam government for ensuring the filing of charge sheets within the stipulated time frame of 60-90 days in 66 per cent cases and urged other states to follow this approach.

Shah also stressed the need for continuous monitoring of progress in this regard and emphasised the urgent need for the implementation of e-Sakshya.

"Until there are sufficient scientific officers, it will not be possible to file fully satisfactory charge sheets from a forensic science perspective," he said, urging the authorities to use the 'Trial in Absentia' provision to help bring fugitive criminals back to the country.

Shah also released a book - New Criminal Laws: Standard Operating Procedures and Rules - prepared by the Assam CID and published by the Assam government.

After attending the meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on X that the BNS, BNSS and the BSA were a watershed reform introduced by the central government.

"Indian ethos is at the heart of these new laws which are rooted in modern techniques, protect the rights of the marginalised and strike at the core of heinous offences. Today's deliberations will help Assam implement these laws in letter and spirit," he added.

The Assam government is committed to building a criminal justice system that rests upon impartiality, efficiency and efficacy, Sarma said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the introduction of the BNS, BNSS and the BSA marks a historic transformation in the country's criminal justice system, ensuring a more robust, transparent and efficient legal framework.

Tripura CM Manik Saha said that Shah emphasised citizen-centric policing and instructed the police forces to prioritise securing citizens' rights.

The chief ministers of other NE states like Conrad K Sangma from Meghalaya, Neiphiu Rio from Nagaland, Lalduhoma from Mizoram and Prem Singh Tamang from Sikkim also attended the meeting.

From the Centre, several top officials, including Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka and National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) director, attended the meeting.