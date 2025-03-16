Former Maoist bastion in Chhattisgarh bags prestigious Unesco tag

Kanger Valley National Park (KVNP), which is located in the once Maoist-infested pocket of Bastar district in Chhattisgarh, has been included in the tentative list of Unesco world heritage sites under the ‘Natural’ category.

This is the first time that a site in Chhattisgarh has been included in the prestigious list of Unesco sites.

Kanger Valley National Park is famous for its enchanting natural scenery, lush green valleys, deep ravines and waterfalls. Tirathgarh Falls, which originates from the Kanger River, presents an enchanting view falling from a height of 150 feet. Kanger River is an important tourist destination due to its clean water and unique rocky formations.

The valley is not just a densely-forested pocket; it is a magical world. There are more than 15 mysterious caves here, such as Kotamsar, Kailash and Dandak caves, which look no less than a mystical world. There are more than 15 limestone caves here —Kotamsar, Kailash, Dandak — which are not only geological wonders, but also contain archaeological stories.

Rare animals live in this park — otter, mouse deer, giant squirrel and Lethis softshell turtle, among wild wolves. More than 200 bird species dance in the sky and there is a colourful carpet of more than 900 plants on the ground.

The entire valley was once under dominance of Left-wing extremists (LWE) and stood witness to some of the deadliest Maoist violences.

Following intensive operations launched against the Maoists by the security forces in the recent past, the valley is now reportedly free from the Red army.

With Unesco now including it in the tentative list of world heritage sites, the valley endowed with nature’s beauty is going to see a major boost in carving itself as an attractive tourist destination not only in the country but also across the world.

For the local tribes settled in the valley, it is not just a forest but a part of their culture and life.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attributed the development to the hard work and commitment of the state government.