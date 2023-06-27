Home / India News / Police seizes Rs 5.50 lakh worth fake Indian currency in Delhi, arrests 2

Police seizes Rs 5.50 lakh worth fake Indian currency in Delhi, arrests 2

The accused were identified as Tajeem and Irshad of UP's Kairana district. Fake currency equivalent to Rs 5,50,000 (Rs 5.50 lakh) -- all in Rs 2,000 denomination -- was recovered from pair, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Two men were arrested for allegedly printing and supplying high-quality fake Indian currency notes in Delhi and NCR, police said on Tuesday.

One of the accused planned to print fake Indian currency notes (FICN) as a means to earn easy money. He was inspired by the web series "Farzi", they said.

The accused were identified as Tajeem and Irshad of Uttar Pradesh's Kairana district. Fake currency equivalent to Rs 5,50,000 (Rs 5.50 lakh) -- all in Rs 2,000 denomination -- was recovered from the pair, they said.

The accused printed and circulated currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination to take advantage of its phasing out.

The police received a tip-off on June 21 that a member of a gang circulating fake Indian currency would come to Alipur to deliver a consignment. A trap was laid and Tajeem apprehended with high-quality FICN, equivalent to Rs 2,50,000 (2.50 lakh), was recovered from him," Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said.

Tajeem revealed that he had received the fake currency for circulation from Irshad. The police then apprehended Irshad from Kairana and FICN equivalent to Rs 3,00,000 (Rs 3 lakh) was recovered from his home, Dhaliwal said.

Irshad disclosed to the police that he started printing the fake notes in his shop after recognising the high demand for FICN and profit margin and began supplying those in Delhi/NCR.

They used appropriate raw materials and equipment to produce the FICN. They also purchased special ink after going through various websites. Tajeem had worked as a dyer and used his contacts to circulate the notes, the police said.

Irshad had suffered huge losses during the Covid pandemic. While devising plans to make money, he thought about earning easy cash by printing fake notes as Kairana was the hub for such activities earlier as well, the police said.

Also Read

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G series phones go on sale with introductory offers

Safe money: what you should and shouldn't do if you get fake currency notes

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on Jan 5: Details here

Explained: What are the tax implications of depositing Rs 2,000 notes?

Mandi-Kullu highway opened in Himachal Pradesh; Tourists' woes continue

CAG to conduct audit into 'irregularities' in Delhi CM residence renovation

Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan

Will probe all scams, irregularities during BJP regime, says Karnataka CM

Chinese bikes worth Rs 25,000 become another weapon in Manipur violence

Topics :Fake currencyRupeeDelhi

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story