Home / India News / Polling begins in Uttar Pradesh in 37 districts for municipal elections

Polling begins in Uttar Pradesh in 37 districts for municipal elections

Polling for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh's Municipal Corporation elections began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements

Politics
Polling begins in Uttar Pradesh in 37 districts for municipal elections

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 8:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Polling for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh's Municipal Corporation elections began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

According to official figures, in the UP urban body elections, 2 crores 40 lakhs voters will use their right to vote to choose/elect 10 mayors, 820 councillors, 103 municipal council presidents, 2,740 member municipal councils, 275 presidents including 3,645 municipal council members in the 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In the first phase, voting will be held in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations. In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

The first phase of voting will be held in 37 districts Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli and Jaunpur of 9 divisions of Uttar Pradesh i.e. Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi.

In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9699 polling places and 2658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

There are 63,03,542 male and 53,62,151 female voters in Municipal Corporation.

The polling for the second phase will take place on May 11 to elect representatives for the posts across 760 local bodies in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Also Read

Rahul's plane 'deliberately' denied landing permission in Varanasi: Cong

We wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular, says killers

10 smart cities in UP get Rs 10,000 cr for completing infra projects

Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari

Mukhtar Ansari convicted in murder case, sentenced to 10 yrs jail term

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Top 5 headlines: Fed hike, Ajay Banga to become World Bank president & more

Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Jammu and Kashmir police 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Latest LIVE: Delhi witnesses unusual fog in it's otherwise hottest month

Topics :Uttar PradeshMunicipal polls

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story