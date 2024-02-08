Portion of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapses, several injured

A portion of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapsed on Thursday. According to a Delhi Police official, initial assessments indicate that three to four two-wheelers parked near the station were caught under the debris, with some sustaining damage.

The collapse was reported around 11:10 am and involved a segment of the metro station's boundary wall collapsing onto the road below. The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) swiftly mobilised four fire tenders to the scene, commencing rescue operations.

DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey confirmed that three to four persons suffered injuries, with one person grievously trapped beneath the debris, according to one report by the Indian Express.

Efforts to extricate the trapped individual were initiated by police personnel, aided by public assistance. The victim, identified as a scooty rider at the time of the collapse, was successfully rescued and promptly transported to GTB Hospital for urgent medical attention.

DCP Tirkey further stated that a thorough investigation into the incident has been launched, with appropriate legal action expected to be pursued.

Debris removal is currently underway, facilitated by the deployment of JCBs and cranes. Delhi Metro staff, alongside law enforcement authorities, are actively involved in the operation to restore normalcy and mitigate potential hazards.

The Gokulpuri metro station is situated on the Pink Line of Delhi Metro and encompasses 38 stations. Stretching from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, serves as a crucial transport hub connecting various parts of the national capital.