Home / India News / Power Mech announces new projects worth Rs 720 cr across various states

Power Mech announces new projects worth Rs 720 cr across various states

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Friday announced bagging various projects worth Rs 720 crore

New Delhi
Power Mech announces new projects worth Rs 720 cr across various states

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Power Mech Projects Ltd on Friday announced bagging various projects worth Rs 720 crore.

A project worth Rs 362 crore was secured in Uttarakhand for the construction of a government medical college and hospital for Uttarakhand Pey Jal Nigam Ltd, Power Mech Projects said in a regulatory filing.

Another order worth "Rs 162 crore is under Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme for MPPKWCL, Khargone Circle, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and railway electrification of 25 KV OHE Works, Mysuru Division, Karnataka," the company said.

A project worth Rs 106 crore has been awarded by steel company JSPL for balance erection works and refurbishment of 2X525 MW Monnet Ispat in Odisha.

In West Bengal and Gujarat, the company has won several projects totalling Rs 90 crore.

Topics :Power Mech Projects

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

Also Read

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha

PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals

Agreements with 26 cos signed under PLI scheme for specialty steel: Scindia

RINL supplies 1,800 tonnes of structural steel for AMNS expansion project

HC reserves verdict on Twitter plea against govt's account blocking order

Audit intricacy, access to talent make splitting audit-non-audit biz tough

NGT seeks factual report over disappearance of 1095 ponds in Kanpur

Tim Cook, Sunil Mittal reaffirm commitment to work closely in India, Africa

PM Modi blames legacy, policies of previous govts for corrupt ecosystem

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story