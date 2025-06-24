Home / India News / Power minister urges states to plan nuclear projects to meet rising demand

Power minister urges states to plan nuclear projects to meet rising demand

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal highlighted the national goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047; India currently has nuclear power capacity of 8.18 GW across 24 reactors

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal called for coordinated efforts between the Centre and states to meet India’s rising power demands and strengthen the power system. (Photo: PIB)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday urged states to include nuclear energy in their future power planning, as part of a broader push for a balanced and sustainable energy mix.
 
As part of this planning, he highlighted the importance of a diversified power generation mix. “While formulating their Resource Adequacy Plans, states should also ensure a balanced and diversified power generation mix. This should include the addition of nuclear generation capacity, with an aim to establish at least one nuclear power project in each state,” he said at the Regional Power Conference with eastern states and Union Territories held in Patna.
 
He also highlighted the national goal of achieving 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047. According to a statement by the Department of Atomic Energy in 2024, India had a nuclear power capacity of 8.18 GW across 24 reactors.
 
The minister also called for coordinated efforts between the Centre and states to meet India’s rising power demands and strengthen the power system.
 
Lal pointed out that peak electricity demand had already reached 250 GW in May 2024 and 242 GW so far in 2025, with projections showing a further increase to 270 GW by the end of the year. “India’s peak electricity demand is projected to reach 446 GW by 2034–35 and meeting this sustainably requires proactive planning and continued coordination between the Centre, states, and other stakeholders,” he said.

Focus on renewable energy 

Besides nuclear power, the minister also underlined the need to expand renewable energy and storage. “States should promote renewable energy coupled with energy storage systems in order to ensure reliability of supply of power,” he said. India’s renewable share in the energy mix has risen from 32 per cent in 2014 to 49 per cent in April 2025, he added.

Need for better efficiency 

As for efficiency and financial sustainability, the minister said that the distribution sector is the most critical link in the power sector value chain; however, it is marred by poor tariff structures, sub-optimal billing and collection, and delayed payments of dues and subsidies by government departments.
 
“The power sector requires an estimated ₹42 lakh crore by 2032,” he said, while stating that financial losses in distribution add to costs for consumers and degrade service quality.
 
“States should engage with the Electricity Regulatory Commissions for cost-reflective tariffs and timely issuance of tariff and true-up orders,” he added.
 
He further asked the states to complete prepaid smart meter installation in all government establishments, including colonies, by August 2025, and for commercial, industrial and high-load consumers by November 2025. “The pre-paid smart meters are a way to ensure timely release of government department dues,” he noted.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parl panel asks why no FIR lodged over cash found at Justice Varma's house

LIVE: Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account, says NSA Doval at SCO meet

Data errors should be minimal, need to follow Japanese standards: Niti CEO

Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account: NSA Doval at SCO meet

Indian Railways to raise ticket prices for passenger trains from July 1

Topics :Manohar Lal KhattarNuclear power in Indianuclear power plant reactorsPower ministryPower discomsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story