Home / India News / Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account: NSA Doval at SCO meet

Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account: NSA Doval at SCO meet

The NSA said New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure and deter terrorists from carrying out attacks in India following the Pahalgam terror strike

Ajit Doval
Doval specifically called for dismantling the terror infrastructure of these groups and their terror eco-systems. (PTI: Photo/Kamal Singh)
Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers of cross border terror to account, widely seen as a demand to act against Pakistan-backed terrorism.

In his address at a conclave of top security officials of the SCO, Doval said India is "deeply concerned" about continued threat from UN-proscribed terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Al Qaeda, ISIS and its affiliates.

The NSA said New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure and deter terrorists from carrying out attacks in India following the Pahalgam terror strike.

In response to the attack in Pahalgam in which TRF, a proxy of LeT, killed 26 Indian and Nepalese nationals and injured several others after segregating them on the basis of religion, India launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle terror infrastructure, he said.

Doval said India's actions were "measured and non escalatory".

The NSA highlighted the need to "shun double standards" in the fight against terrorism and take decisive actions against UN proscribed terrorists and entities like LeT, JeM and their proxies.

Doval specifically called for dismantling the terror infrastructure of these groups and their terror eco-systems.

The NSA reiterated that any act of terror including cross-border terrorism is a crime against humanity.

Doval called on SCO members to hold accountable the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of acts of cross border terror and to help bring them to justice.

NSA Doval also pitched for for "joint information operation" to counter terrorism, separatism and extremism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: Hold perpetrators of cross-border terror to account, says NSA Doval at SCO meet

Indian Railways to raise ticket prices for passenger trains from July 1

Service in Op Sindoor offers no immunity; SC asks commando to surrender

AI transforming meteorological prediction through innovation: IIT Delhi

Delhi braces for arrival of monsoon tomorrow; IMD issues yellow alert

Topics :Ajit DovalSCONSAShanghai Cooperation OrganisationLashkar-e-TaibaAl QaedaISIS

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story