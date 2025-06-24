Indian Railways to raise ticket prices for passenger trains from July 1

Indian Railways is set to increase ticket prices for passenger trains starting July 1, The Times of India reported, citing sources. Fares for non-AC mail and express trains will rise by 1 paisa per kilometre, while AC classes will see a 2 paise per kilometre increase, according to the news report.

This will be the first hike in passenger train fares since 2020.

Meanwhile, suburban train travel and second-class travel for up to 500 kilometre have been spared from any fare hike. However, 0.5 paise per kilometre hike will be implemented for distances more than 500 kilometres, the report added.

This comes after the Railway Ministry earlier this month announced that Aadhaar authentication will become mandatory for booking Tatkal tickets online via the IRCTC website and mobile app starting July 1. From July 15, Aadhaar-based OTP verification will also be extended to Tatkal tickets booked at reservation counters and through authorised agents. "Tatkal tickets shall be available for booking through computerised PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters of Indian Railways/authorised agents only after authentication of a system-generated OTP, which shall be sent through the system on the mobile number furnished by the users at the time of booking. This shall also be implemented by 15/07/2025," the ministry said.