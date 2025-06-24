Adani Group to invest $100 bn by 2030, targets 100 GW total power capacity

As part of its $100 billion investment plan, the Adani Group is targeting a total power capacity of 100 GW by 2030. Of this, group firm Adani Green Energy aims to achieve 50 GW of capacity, while Adani Power is targeting 31 GW. The remainder will come from pumped hydro and other sources.
Record-breaking investments across businesses
Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group, told shareholders at the group’s annual general meeting on Tuesday (24 June), “Our capital investment across businesses is set to break all records. These are not just investments in our Group, but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India’s infrastructure.” The group will invest $15–20 billion annually across various companies, including airports, Adani said.
Adani Energy Solutions, a part of the port-to-power conglomerate, secured transmission orders worth around ₹44,000 crore in FY25 and is executing ₹13,600 crore worth of smart metering projects.
Adani New Industries, ports and logistics
Adani New Industries, which integrates renewable energy, hydrogen electrolyser projects, and large-scale downstream anchor projects, is also expanding its solar module manufacturing lines. It is expected to have a 10 GW integrated solar module manufacturing facility operational by the next financial year.
Speaking about the group’s ports business, which handled 450 million metric tonnes (mt) of cargo in FY25, Adani said the group is creating a transport utility by venturing into marine, trucking, warehousing, and freight forwarding. “In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti Mission, our logistic assets are powering MSME exports and reducing friction to increase India’s global competitiveness,” he said.
Adani Ports aims to handle 1 billion mtpa of cargo by 2030, with a planned capital expenditure of ₹50,000 crore between FY25 and FY30. Its current domestic capacity stands at 633 mtpa, in addition to overseas operations at Haifa (Israel), Dar es Salaam Port (Tanzania), Abbot Point (Australia), and Colombo West International Terminal (Sri Lanka).
Outlook amid global turbulence
“The world around us has changed dramatically over the past 12 months. Over 60 nations went to the polls. Borders were redrawn, alliances tested, and economies shaken. In the Middle East, war continued to cast shadows on energy and logistics. In Europe, economic confidence stumbled. The United States had its own challenges. And yet, in the middle of all this noise, India stood apart and grew faster than any other major nation,” Adani said.
Natural resources, cement and airports
The group’s natural resources business produced 47 million tonnes of coal and iron ore in FY25 and is estimated to achieve over 30 per cent growth by FY26.
For its cement business, the group achieved 72 per cent of its targeted capacity of 140 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in FY25. It crossed the 100 mtpa mark during the year, with the full target expected by FY27–28.
In FY25, Adani Airports handled 94 million passengers and completed the first test flight at the greenfield Navi Mumbai Airport, worth $2.1 billion. The airport is expected to open later this year with an initial capacity of 20 million passengers, increasing to 90 million, giving the company a 35 per cent share of India’s airport passenger traffic.
Data centres and Dharavi project among top priorities
Adani said India needs to stay competitive and secure while building data centres. “We have projects exceeding hundreds of MW in various stages of construction with the global hyperscalers – and have also launched gigawatt-scale renewable-powered data centre campuses across multiple states,” he said.
However, Adani described the group’s most transformative project as the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) in Mumbai. The ₹95,790-crore project aims to rehabilitate about a million Dharavi residents and is being executed through a joint venture of the Adani Group and the state-run Slum Rehabilitation Authority, with the group holding an 80 per cent stake.
Revenue and Ebitda rise in FY25
In FY25, the group’s revenue grew by 7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) by 8.2 per cent. Total revenue stood at around ₹2.71 trillion and adjusted Ebitda at ₹89,806 crore. The group’s net debt-to-Ebitda ratio remained at 2.6x, Adani said.
On FCPA allegations, Adani asserts compliance
Speaking on allegations from the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to Adani Green Energy, Adani said the group is cooperating with legal processes.
“This was tested again last year when we faced allegations from the US Department of Justice and the SEC relating to Adani Green Energy. Despite all the noise, the facts are that no one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA or conspiring to obstruct justice. We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than the truth. And as we cooperate with legal processes, let me also restate that our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are non-negotiable,” he added.