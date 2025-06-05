Second Ram Darbar Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya's Ram temple: Check date, time

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya is currently hosting its second ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony (June 5). The ceremony will see the installation of Raja Ram and other deities at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex — a significant milestone following the inaugural Pran Pratishtha held in January last year

Second Pran Pratishtha: Date and time

The festivities began on June 3 and will conclude on June 5, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presiding as the chief guest. The Anjaneya Sewa Trust is overseeing the event, which will commence at 11 am on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will preside over the installation of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple, a ceremony that coincides with his 53rd birthday.

Shashikant Maharaj, president of the Anjani Seva Sansthan, detailed the rituals that will mark Raja Ram's reinstallation. These will include Vedic chanting and a havan, with the chief minister also performing the ceremonial "uncovering of the eyes" of the idols of Lord Ram and Sita. Second Pran Pratishtha: Security, crowd management Extensive security arrangements have been put in place for the three-day celebrations. However, devotees can continue their routine darshan of Ram Lalla. Authorities have initiated a verification process for tenants and residents in unauthorised settlements, and personnel from the CRPF, SSF, and PAC are on site.

As part of the ceremony, 62,000 boxes of prasad are being dispatched from Lucknow. Kshitij Gupta, marketing head of Chhappan Bhog, said the prasad includes barfi made with a blend of chickpeas and moong dal. Ram Darbar installation and design In the Ram Darbar, idols of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Hanuman, and Lakshman will be installed on a two-ft-high white marble throne. These idols and the throne were crafted in Jaipur, Rajasthan, using white marble. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara architectural style. Its intricately carved walls depict various Hindu deities. The Ram Darbar itself measures 4.5 ft.

The idol of Lord Ram will be adorned with elaborately designed crowns, bejewelled belts, and embroidered robes featuring zari and precious stones. Costume designer Manish Tiwari was commissioned to design the deity’s attire. Access restrictions and cultural exhibits To maintain the sanctity of the site, only a limited number of devotees will be allowed on the temple’s first floor. The second floor will showcase the Ramayana in multiple languages, including its oldest known version. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. Speaking to ANI, Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das explained, “On January 22, Pran Pratishtha was done for the ‘baal roop’ [child form] of Lord Rama, now it is Raja Ram [King Ram].”