RCB event tragedy: A look at India's worst stampedes in recent history

What began as a moment of euphoria for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans ended in heartbreak on Wednesday, June 4. Thousands had gathered near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate RCB’s historic maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title win in 18 years. But the celebration quickly turned into chaos, as a stampede broke out, killing at least 11 people and injuring several others.

Officials said the tragedy was triggered by a sudden surge in the crowd as fans rushed to catch a glimpse of the winning team. Overwhelmed by the scale of the gathering, emergency responders struggled to reach the injured through the tightly packed streets, leading to further delays in medical assistance.

ALSO READ: RCB's glory march turns tragic: What led to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium This incident is not an exception. India has long grappled with the dangers of overcrowding at large public events. In just the first half of 2025, more than 50 lives have already been lost in stampedes—at temples, railway stations, and mass gatherings—highlighting a recurring and preventable crisis. A pattern of negligence On February 15, a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station’s platform numbers 14 and 15 claimed 18 lives and left 15 others injured. Most of the victims were pilgrims en route to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Just two weeks earlier, on January 29, a similar tragedy struck at the Sangam in Prayagraj during Mauni Amavasya, one of the holiest bathing days. As millions of devotees pushed forward for a sacred dip, 30 people were killed and more than 60 injured in the ensuing chaos. A recurring tragedy across India ALSO READ: Bengaluru stampede: CM Siddaramiah, PM Modi, RCB, BCCI express grief From temples to theatres, prayer meetings to religious festivals, India has seen an alarming number of deadly stampedes—often blamed on poor crowd management, lack of preparedness, and inadequate infrastructure. Major stampedes in recent years May 3, 2025: Six people were killed and around 100 injured during an annual religious festival at the Sri Lairai Devi temple in Goa’s Shirgao village. Devotees had gathered in the early hours, and the rush turned fatal.

January 8, 2025: A crowd jostling for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala Hills led to the death of six devotees, with dozens more injured. December 4, 2024: At Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, a stampede during the screening of Allu Arjun’s film 'Pushpa 2' resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman and injuries to a young boy. The rush to secure seats turned deadly. July 2, 2024: In one of the worst such tragedies in recent memory, 121 people, including many women and children, were crushed to death during a satsang organised by self-styled godman Bhole Baba (Narayan Saakar Hari) in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

March 31, 2023: During a Ram Navami havan in Indore, a slab over an ancient stepwell (bawdi) collapsed under the weight of a crowd, killing at least 36 people. January 1, 2022: At the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, a heavy influx of pilgrims during New Year’s celebrations led to a stampede that killed 12 and injured several more. ALSO READ: RCB come out with official statement after Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede At the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, a heavy influx of pilgrims during New Year’s celebrations led to a stampede that killed 12 and injured several more. September 29, 2017: A footbridge connecting Mumbai’s Elphinstone Road and Parel stations saw a sudden crowd surge after heavy rain. The panic led to a stampede, leaving 23 dead and 36 injured.

July 14, 2015: The opening day of the Pushkaram festival in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, turned tragic as 27 pilgrims died and 20 others were injured at a major bathing ghat on the Godavari river. October 3, 2014: As crowds exited Patna’s Gandhi Maidan after Dussehra celebrations, a stampede broke out. Thirty-two people lost their lives and 26 others were injured. October 13, 2013: Near the Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, a rumour that a bridge was collapsing triggered panic. The stampede claimed 115 lives and left over 100 injured. November 19, 2012: A makeshift bridge caved in during Chhath Puja at Adalat Ghat on the banks of the Ganga in Patna, killing around 20 people and injuring many others.

November 8, 2011: A stampede during a religious gathering at Har-ki-Pauri ghat in Haridwar left at least 20 dead. January 14, 2011: At Pulmedu in Kerala’s Idukki district, a jeep ploughed into pilgrims returning from the Sabarimala shrine. The resulting stampede killed 104 and injured over 40. ALSO READ: RCB wins IPL, Karnataka cheers with ₹157 crore liquor sales in a day At Pulmedu in Kerala’s Idukki district, a jeep ploughed into pilgrims returning from the Sabarimala shrine. The resulting stampede killed 104 and injured over 40. March 4, 2010: During a religious event at the Ram Janki Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, a crowd surge to collect clothes and food distributed by Kripalu Maharaj led to the death of 63 people.