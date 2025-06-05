527 buildings in Navi Mumbai deemed dangerous; audit muct for 30-year-olds

As many as 527 buildings in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) limits have been identified as "dangerous" during a survey for 2024-25, the civic body has said.

It is mandatory for buildings in use for more than 30 years to undergo a structural audit by a civil or structural engineer registered with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the NMMC said in a release issued on Wednesday.

"A survey of dangerous buildings under the municipal limits for the year 2024-25 has identified 527 buildings as dangerous" under provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, it said.

The occupants have been advised to vacate such premises immediately, the release said.