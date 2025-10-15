Home / India News / PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik

PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik

Naik got elected from Ponda assembly constituency consistently in 1999, 2002, 2007 and 2017 on the Congress ticket and in 2022 on the BJP ticket

Ravi Naik
Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik passes away | Image: X@DrPramodPSawant
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of Goa Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik, and said he will be remembered as an experienced administrator who enriched the state's development trajectory.

Naik, 79, suffered cardiac arrest at his hometown, 30 km away from Panaji, sources said. The former chief minister was shifted to a private hospital in Ponda town where he was declared dead around 1 am on Wednesday.

Condoling his death, PM Modi in a post on X said, "Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ravi Naik Ji, Minister in the Goa Government. He will be remembered as an experienced administrator and dedicated public servant who enriched Goa's development trajectory." 

  "He was particularly passionate about empowering the downtrodden and marginalised. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the PM said.

Naik was a seven-term MLA (six times from Ponda assembly constituency and once from Marcaim assembly constituency) and represented parties including the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Congress, and the BJP over the years.

He was elected to the state legislative assembly for the first time from Ponda constituency in 1984 on an MGP ticket and successfully contested the 1989 election from that party in Marcaim assembly seat.

Naik got elected from Ponda assembly constituency consistently in 1999, 2002, 2007 and 2017 on the Congress ticket and in 2022 on the BJP ticket.

He was twice the chief minister of the coastal state, the first time from January 1991 to May 1993, leading a coalition government of the Progressive Democratic Front.

In 1994, he became the shortest-serving chief minister of Goa. His tenure lasted just six days, from April 2 to 8 that year.

Naik was also a Member of Parliament from North Goa in 1998 as a Congress candidate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Haryana IPS officer suicide: Family gives consent for autopsy, says police

Vaishnaw inaugurates Sonik logistics hub, launches 2 new freight services

Time to expand bilateral ties between India, Mongolia, says President Murmu

DRDO signs MoU to develop 300 MW solar projects across its establishments

Bus fire in Jaisalmer: 20 dead, 16 injured; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Topics :Narendra ModiGoaBJPCongress

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story